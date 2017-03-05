LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 DYNAMIC 2014

car description

UKI (Sudbury) Limited are proud to offer this stunning, one owner 2014 (14) Range Rover Evoque Dynamic for sale presented in Barolo Black metallic. This Range Rover Evoque is in fantastic condition throughout, the one private owner has looked after it very well and has always had it serviced at Land Rover main dealer. It is a beautiful looking car and excellent to drive.;;This Evoque has a great spec being the top of the range Dynamic model, the spec includes - Fixed panoramic roof, Gloss Black styling package, Satellite navigation, Hybrid Dual view TV, DAB radio, Bluetooth telephone, Black and Red leather upholstery, Meridian surround sound system, Blind Spot assist, Front and Rear parking sensors, Park assist, Xenon headlights, Privacy glass, 20" Gloss Black multi spoke alloys, Power folding door mirrors, Heated front seats, Reverse assist camera, Cruise control, Power operated tailgate, Electric front seats both with memory, Automatic lights and wipers, Climate control, 360 degree parking camera.;;All of our vehicles come with the remainder of their manufacturers warranty (where applicable) and are HPI clear, they also come with an M.O.T with no advisories (where applicable) and a standard 3 month warranty with options to upgrade to 2 years, we also have trained valets who are experienced in applying the market leading Williams F1 Ceramic paint protection which we can offer at discounted rates to all of our customers.