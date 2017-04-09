LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 DYNAMIC 2014

car description

UKI (Sudbury) Limited are pleased to offer another stunning one owner 2014 (14) Range Rover Evoque Dynamic for sale presented in Santorini Black metallic. The Range Rover Evoque is in fantastic condition throughout with various parts of the car protected with paint protection film at a huge cost, which shows the extent this car has been looked after. Also coming with full Land Rover service history and will be supplied with a new MOT with no advisories.;;Another great specification on this Evqoue including - Fixed panoramic roof, Black leather upholstery, Gloss Black styling pack, Meridian surround sound system, Satellite navigation, Bluetooth telephone, DAB radio, Heated front seats, Reverse assist camera, Front and Rear parking sensors, Electric operated boot, Electric folding door mirrors, Electric front seats both with memory function, Ambient lighting, Cruise control, Climate control, Bi-Xenon headlights, Front fog lights, Rear roof spoiler, 20" Gloss Black multi spoke alloy wheels, Privacy glass, Automatic lights and wipers.;;All of our vehicles come with the remainder of their manufacturers warranty (where applicable) and are HPI clear, they also come with an M.O.T with no advisories (where applicable) and a standard 3 month warranty with options to upgrade to 2 years, we also have trained valets who are experienced in applying the market leading Williams F1 Ceramic paint protection which we can offer at discounted rates to all of our customers.;