LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 DYNAMIC 2015

UKI (Sudbury) Limited are pleased to offer this fantastic looking, one owner 2015 (15) Range Rover Evoque Dynamic for sale presented in Santorini Black metallic. This Evoque is in excellent condition having been exceptionally well looked after by its one private owner and fully maintained by Land Rover main dealer.;;There is an excellent specification on this Evoque, the spec consists of - Fixed panoramic roof, Black leather upholstery, Gloss Black styling pack, Meridian surround sound system, Satellite navigation, Bluetooth telephone, DAB radio, Heated front seats, Reverse assist camera, Front and Rear parking sensors, Electric operated boot, Electric folding door mirrors, Electric front seats both with memory function, Ambient lighting, Cruise control, Climate control, Bi-Xenon headlights, Front fog lights, Rear roof spoiler, 20" Gloss Black multi spoke alloy wheels, Privacy glass, Automatic lights and wipers.;;All of our vehicles come with the remainder of their manufacturers warranty (where applicable) and are HPI clear, they also come with an M.O.T with no advisories (where applicable) and a standard 3 month warranty with options to upgrade to 2 years, we also have trained valets who are experienced in applying the market leading Williams F1 Ceramic paint protection which we can offer at discounted rates to all of our customers.