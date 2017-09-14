loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 Dynamic 5dr Auto [9] [Lux Pack]

Get an Insurance Quote

Thames Ditton £30,000 30000.00GBP

Guy Salmon Land Rover Thames Ditton
Thames Ditton, KT70TA, Surrey
United Kingdom

£30,000
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: SD4 Dynamic 5dr Auto [9] [Lux Pack] Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 36851 Engine Size: 2200 Ext Color: Firenze Red Metallic

Accessories

Fixed Panoramic Roof,Black Design Pack,Privacy Glass,Contrast Roof In Santorini Black,Heated Steering Wheel

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    16162
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    36851 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2200
  • Engine Model
    2200
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Evoque for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on