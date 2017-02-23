LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 DYNAMIC Full Dealer History Low Miles Fully Loaded 2014

car description

LAND ROVER Range rover evoque SD4 DYNAMIC Full Dealer History Low Miles Fully Loaded finished in Black (Auto), 20,500 miles with red/black leather interior This car also benefits from the addition of Sat Nav and with only 1 previous owner from new, this car comes complete with a full main dealer service history. Top spec model with just about every possible extra fitted. best colour combination with black and red leather. must be seen to be appreciated! Call us today! Cherished plate not included in sale.;;Only GBP 29,995 Or Low Rate Finance Available, Apply on our website today!;;viewing is by appointment only, please call the mobile number shown at the top of our website to arrange a time, we welcome evening and weekend appointments. all our vehicles can be viewed indoors so viewing is no problem come rain or shine., ;;all our vehicles include a three month comprehensive in house warranty(details available upon request) nationwide warranties available at trade price!;;part exchange welcome, we can also settle any finance on your current vehicle.;;many finance options available whether your credit rating is good or bad, we will do our best to get you on the road!;;all major credit and debit cards accepted, (Credit card fees apply.);;5 days insurance available at cost, All our cars are HPI clear with certificate. Call us : 02392 861731 or 07794 358206