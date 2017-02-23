LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 DYNAMIC Full Dealer History Low Miles Fully Loaded 2014

Southsea £29,995 29995.00GBP
249 Goldsmith Avenue, Fratton,, Portsmouth
Southsea, PO4 0BS, Hampshire
United Kingdom
LAND ROVER Range rover evoque SD4 DYNAMIC Full Dealer History Low Miles Fully Loaded finished in Black (Auto), 20,500 miles with red/black leather interior This car also benefits from the addition of Sat Nav and with only 1 previous owner from new, this car comes complete with a full main dealer service history. Top spec model with just about every possible extra fitted. best colour combination with black and red leather. must be seen to be appreciated! Call us today! Cherished plate not included in sale.;;Only GBP 29,995 Or Low Rate Finance Available, Apply on our website today!;;viewing is by appointment only, please call the mobile number shown at the top of our website to arrange a time, we welcome evening and weekend appointments. all our vehicles can be viewed indoors so viewing is no problem come rain or shine., ;;all our vehicles include a three month comprehensive in house warranty(details available upon request) nationwide warranties available at trade price!;;part exchange welcome, we can also settle any finance on your current vehicle.;;many finance options available whether your credit rating is good or bad, we will do our best to get you on the road!;;all major credit and debit cards accepted, (Credit card fees apply.);;5 days insurance available at cost, All our cars are HPI clear with certificate. Call us : 02392 861731 or 07794 358206
20inch Alloys 3 Month Warranty ABS Adaptive Headlights Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Alarm Aluminium Trim Auto Lights Auto Wipers AUX Port Bluetooth Phone Conn CD Player Climate Control Cruise Control DAB Radio Daytime LED Running Lights Elec Folding Mirrors Electric Adjustable Seats Electric Windows Folding Rear Seats Four Wheel Drive Front Arm Rest Front Fog Lights Front Parking Sensors Front, Side, Rear Airbags Full Main Dealer SH Headlight Washers Heated Seats HPI Clear Ipod / Bluetooth Conn Isofix System Keyless Go Leather Interior Multi Function Steering Wheel Panoramic Glass Roof Power Assisted Steering Power Tailgate Privacy Glass Radio Rear Parking Sensors Remote Locking Reversing Camera SatNav Seat Height Adjustment Spare Key Sports Pack Traction Control Trip Computer USB Connection V5 Reg Doc Warranted Mileage
