LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 DYNAMIC, FULLY LOADED, FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY, JUST SERVICED AND MOTD 2013

car description

THIS 1 OWNER TOP OF THE RANGE RANGE ROVER EVOQUE IN THE MOST DESIRABLE COLOUR COMBINATION COMES WITH FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY, JUST SERVICED AND MOT'D HUGE SPEC, Upgrades - Spare Wheel - Temporary steel 18" (155/85) ill Tyre Repair System GBP 120, 20 inch Alloy Sport Wheels with tyres 245/45 Chrome Shadow Style 7 GBP 225, Privacy Glass GBP 350, Next MOT due 28/02/2018, Last serviced on 28/02/2017, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - TMC - Dynamic Route Guidance, HDD Premium Navigation System Incl Hard Disk, Rear Parking Aid, Parking Aid-Front, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Digital Radio (DAB), Cruise Control, Voice Control, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Heated Front Seats, Adaptive Dynamic, Audio System - 380 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Hard Disc Drive Audio Server (10CD/DVD Storage and Play), Hill Descent Control (HDC),, Dynamic Grained Leather, Global Opening for All Windows, Electric Drivers Adjustment Including Recline, Height, Memory and Electric Passengers Recline, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity. 5 seats, Fuji White, ALL CARS HPI CLEAR, CARS COME WARRANTED UP TO 2 YEARS, LOW FINANCE AVAILABLE ON ALL OUR CARS, EVEN WITHOUT PERFECT CREDIT HISTORY, VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY FOR A PERSONAL SERVICE, 7 DAYS A WEEK!, ALL CARS COME WITH AN RAC WARRANTY AND RAC BREAK DOWN COVER, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, GBP 28,970