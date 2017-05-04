loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 DYNAMIC HSE 2014

Ilkley £29,995 29995.00GBP

Unit 5, East Parade, Ilkley
Ilkley, LS29 8JP, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£29,995
car description

Evoque HSE Dynamic, finished in White with Black leather;;1 lady owner from new, only 28000 miles with full Land Rover history;;Panoramic Roof, 20" alloys, power closing tailgate;;Excellent condition throughout

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9760
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    04/05/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    28000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.179
  • Engine Model
    SD4 DYNAMIC HSE
