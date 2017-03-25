Land-Rover Range Rover Evoque SD4 Dynamic

car description

Range Rover Evoque Diesel 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5 Door AWD 9 Speed Automatic registered December 2013 MY2014 finished in Fuji White with Full Ebony Perforated Leather Interior with Grey Contrast Stitching and Textured Aluminium Trim, 5 Years from New Land Rover Service Pack, Perpendicular Park Assist, Panoramic Sunroof with Electric Powerblind, 19 Inch Diamond Cut Alloys, Reversing Camera, Front and Rear Acoustic Parking Sensors, Electric Heated Front Seats with Driver Memory, HDD Premium Satellite Navigation, 4x4 Information & Hard Disk Drive Audio Server, TMC, Dynamic Route Guidance, "Say what you see" Intuitive Voice Control, Leather Multi Function Steering Wheel with Height and Reach Adjustment, Electric Heated Powerfold Door Mirrors in Black with Puddle Lamps, Bi-Xenon Headlamps with Heated Washers and Signature LED Lighting with DRLs, Front Fog Lamps, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Windows, Hill Hold Assist, High Resolution 8 Inch Touchscreen, Meridian 380W 10 Speaker Sound System, DVD/CD/MP3, DAB Radio, USB, AUX IN, iPod Connect, Bluetooth Phone and Audio Connectivity, Automatic Lights and Wipers, Keyless Go with Push Button Start, Integrated Heated Front Windscreen