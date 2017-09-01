LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 DYNAMIC LUX 2011

car description

UKI (Sudbury) Limited are pleased to offer this lovely two owner 2011 (61) Range Rover Evoque Dynamic Lux, presented in Firenze red metallic with contrasting black roof. This Evoque is in excellent condition throughout, it has covered very little mileage for its age and comes with full Land Rover main dealer service history and will also come with a length MOT.;;There is a huge spec on this Evoque being the Dynamic model with the Lux pack. This spec consists of - Panoramic fixed glass roof, Satellite navigation, DAB digital radio, Hybrid TV, Heated seats, Black/Red full leather seats, Electric adjustable front seats with driver memory, Electric folding door mirrors, 360 degree parking camera system, Front and Rear parking sensors, Climate control, Cruise control, Bi-Xenon headlights, Privacy glass, Bluetooth telephone, Electric powered tailgate, Meridian high end sound system, Ambient lighting, Automatic lights, Rain sensing wipers, Blind spot assist, Firenze red metallic.;;All of our vehicles come with the remainder of their manufacturers warranty (where applicable) and are HPI clear, they also come with an M.O.T with no advisories (where applicable) and a standard 3 month warranty with options to upgrade to 2 years, we also have trained valets who are experienced in applying the market leading Williams F1 Ceramic paint protection which we can offer at discounted rates to all of our customers.