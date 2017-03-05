loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 DYNAMIC LUX 2012

Get an Insurance Quote

Sudbury £22,970 22970.00GBP

Unit 5B, Bull Lane Industrial Estate, Acton, Sudbury
Sudbury, CO10 0BD, Suffolk
United Kingdom

£22,970
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

UKI (Sudbury) Limited are pleased to offer this lovely 2012 (12) Range Rover Evoque Dynamic with the Lux pack for sale presented in Barolo Black metallic. This Range Rover Evoque is in fantastic condition inside and out, it has been very well looked after and fully maintained with Land Rover main dealer service history.;;There is a huge specification to this Evoque being the dynamic and having the Lux pack, and Plus Pack, optional extras and spec consist of - Fixed panoramic roof, Premium leather sports seats, Dual view TV, Satellite navigation, Bluetooth telephone, DAB radio, 360 degree Camera system, Front and Rear parking sensors, Park assist, Automatic high beam assist, Automatic lights, Blind spot assist, Heated front seats, Heated and Folding door mirrors, Piano black interior trim, Rain sensing wipers, Power operated boot, Ambient lighting, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Meridian surround sound system, Cruise control, Electric operated front seats with driver memory, Heated front windscreen, Keyless entry, Keyless go, Rear seat centre armrest, Xenon headlights.;;All of our vehicles come with the remainder of their manufacturers warranty (where applicable) and are HPI clear, they also come with an M.O.T with no advisories (where applicable) and a standard 3 month warranty with options to upgrade to 2 years, we also have trained valets who are experienced in applying the market leading Williams F1 Ceramic paint protection which we can offer at discounted rates to all of our customers.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8753
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    05/03/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    99999 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.179
  • Engine Model
    SD4 DYNAMIC LUX
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Evoque for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on