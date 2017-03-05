LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 DYNAMIC LUX 2012

car description

UKI (Sudbury) Limited are pleased to offer this lovely 2012 (12) Range Rover Evoque Dynamic with the Lux pack for sale presented in Barolo Black metallic. This Range Rover Evoque is in fantastic condition inside and out, it has been very well looked after and fully maintained with Land Rover main dealer service history.;;There is a huge specification to this Evoque being the dynamic and having the Lux pack, and Plus Pack, optional extras and spec consist of - Fixed panoramic roof, Premium leather sports seats, Dual view TV, Satellite navigation, Bluetooth telephone, DAB radio, 360 degree Camera system, Front and Rear parking sensors, Park assist, Automatic high beam assist, Automatic lights, Blind spot assist, Heated front seats, Heated and Folding door mirrors, Piano black interior trim, Rain sensing wipers, Power operated boot, Ambient lighting, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Meridian surround sound system, Cruise control, Electric operated front seats with driver memory, Heated front windscreen, Keyless entry, Keyless go, Rear seat centre armrest, Xenon headlights.;;All of our vehicles come with the remainder of their manufacturers warranty (where applicable) and are HPI clear, they also come with an M.O.T with no advisories (where applicable) and a standard 3 month warranty with options to upgrade to 2 years, we also have trained valets who are experienced in applying the market leading Williams F1 Ceramic paint protection which we can offer at discounted rates to all of our customers.