LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 DYNAMIC LUX 2013

FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY, FANTASTIC SPECIFED CAR! MOT 01/05/18 AND 3 MONTHS WARRANTY, Upgrades - Lux Pack, Two Tone Ivory/Lunar Oxford Leather, Contrast Painted Roof With Matching Spoiler, 20in Sport Style 7 Chrome Shadow (Dynamic), Standard Features - Roof - Fixed Panoramic Including Power Blinds, TMC - Dynamic Route Guidance, HDD Premium Navigation System Incl Hard Disk, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Parking Aid-Front, Rear Parking Aid, Park Assist with Towing Assist, Dynamic Grained Leather, Heated Front Seats, 8in High Resolution Dual-View Touch-Screen (Includes White Fire Headphones x 1), Cruise Control, Voice Control, Digital Radio (DAB), Audio System - 825 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Analogue/Digital Television, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Adaptive Dynamic, Electric Drivers Adjustment Including Recline, Height, Memory and Electric Passengers Recline, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration and Air Quality Sensing for Automatic Recirculation, Hill Descent Control (HDC),, 20in Alloy Sport Style 6 - Sparkle Silver (245/45), Global Opening for All Windows, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre. 5 seats, FUJI WHITE, Beautiful Colour combination car! It is arriving to our showroom very soon and will be fully specified and photographed on arrival. Please have a look at our website WWW.KJPRESTIGE.CO.UK FOR ALL OF OUR CURRENT CARS