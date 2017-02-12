LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 DYNAMIC LUX 2013

car description

UKI (Sudbury) Limited are pleased to offer this extremely low mileage 2013 (63) Range Rover Evoque for sale presented in Mauritius Blue metallic. This Evoque is in immaculate condition throughout as you would expect for a car which has covered such low mileage. The car comes with full Land Rover service history and has a new M.O.T on it with no advisories.;;This Evoque has got a huge specification having the Lux pack, the spec consists of - Mauritius Blue metallic, Fixed panoramic roof with electric blind, Gloss black styling pack, Touch screen satellite navigation, 360 degree surround cameras, Electric operated tail gate, Heated front seats, Full black leather seats, Bluetooth telephone and media, Automatic climate control, Front and rear parking sensors, Dual view TV, Blind spot assist, Electrically folding door mirrors, Cruise control, Meridian surround sound system, Electric adjustable front seats with driver memory, Rear centre armrest, Keyless entry/GO.;;All of our vehicles come with the remainder of their manufacturers warranty (where applicable) and are HPI clear, they also come with an M.O.T with no advisories (where applicable) and a standard 3 month warranty with options to upgrade to 2 years, we also have trained valets who are experienced in applying the market leading Williams F1 Ceramic paint protection which we can offer at discounted rates to all of our customers.