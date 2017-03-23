LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 DYNAMIC LUX, FULLY LOADED 8K OF EXTRAS, LOW MILEAGE 2011

£26,470 26470.00GBP
Bull Lane Garage, , Bull Lane, Acton
CO10 0BE,
United Kingdom
2011 (61) Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.2SD4 auto Dynamic LUX GREY LOW MILEAGE, 27000 MILES, THIS LOVELY FULLY LOADED LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE D-LUX SD4 AUTO COMES WITH AN AMAZING SPEC, VERY LOW MILEAGE, JUST FULLY SERVICED AND MOT'D, GREAT COLOUR COMBINATION, Upgrades - LUX Pack GBP 4,325, 8" high resolution dual-view touch-screen (includes WhiteFire? headphones x 1) GBP 600, Metallic paint GBP 550, Keyless Entry GBP 500, Blind Spot Monitor GBP 450, Privacy Glass GBP 350, Heated steering wheel GBP 180, Interior Rear View Mirror - Auto-dimming GBP 155, Spare Wheel - Temporary steel 18" (155/85) ill Tyre Repair System GBP 120, Next MOT due 21/03/2018, Last serviced on 21/03/2017, Service history, Excellent bodywork, Red Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - HDD Premium Navigation System Incl Hard Disk, Roof - Fixed Panoramic Including Power Blinds, TMC - Dynamic Route Guidance, Park Assist with Towing Assist, 8in High Resolution Dual-View Touch-Screen (Includes White Fire Headphones x 1), Digital Radio (DAB), Parking Aid-Front, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration and Air Quality Sensing for Automatic Recirculation, Adaptive Dynamic, Voice Control, Rear Parking Aid, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Audio System - 825 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Analogue/Digital Television, 20in Alloy Sport Style 6 - Sparkle Silver (245/45), Electric Drivers Adjustment Including Recline, Height, Memory and Electric Passengers Recline, Global Opening for All Windows, 20in Alloy Sport Style 6 - Sparkle Silver (Pure), Dynamic Grained Leather, Hill Descent Control (HDC),. 5 seats, Orkney Grey Metallic, ALL CARS HPI CLEAR, CARS COME WARRANTED UP TO 2 YEARS, LOW FINANCE AVAILABLE ON ALL OUR CARS, EVEN WITHOUT PERFECT CREDIT HISTORY, VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY FOR A PERSONAL SERVICE, 7 DAYS A WEEK!, ALL CARS COME WITH AN RAC WARRANTY AND RAC BREAK DOWN COVER, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, GBP 26,470
Following the success of the Vivaro S...
The Velar we know and love had a hose...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...
The Rétromobile Salon in February this yea...
The Velar we know and love had a hose-out ...
Crossing the Congo tells the story of how ...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...