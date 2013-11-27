Land-Rover Range Rover Evoque SD4 Dynamic LUX

car description

Range Rover Evoque SD4 Dynamic LUX 2.2 5 Door Automatic registered January 2013 finished in Santorini Black, Full Black Leather interior with Grey Stitching, Electric Front Heated Seats with Driver Memory, Panoramic Sunroof with Powerblind, Surround Camera System with Reversing Camera, Park Assist, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, 20 Inch Alloy Wheels, Meridian Surround Sound System, Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel, Dual View Touchscreen with Wireless Headphones, Satellite Navigation, DTV Tuner, DAB Radio, Bluetooth Audio, Blind Sport Monitoring, Integrated Heated Front Windscreen, Powered Tailgate, Cruise Control, Powerfold Electric Heated Door Mirrors with Puddlelamps, Heavy Duty Rubber Overmats, Easy Entry, Keyless Entry and Go, Illuminated Treadstrips, Ambient Lighting, Electric Parking Brake with Hill Hold, Xenon Headlamps with Washers, Automatic Lights and Wipers, USB, AUX IN, iPod Connectivity, ISO FIX, Land Rover Service History at Strastone at 13,214 on 27/11/13; 19,726 on 23/12/14; 21,875 on 10/12/15 with New Brake Pads All Round. Finance available on request - subject to status and terms. Ask about our Company Directors packages. Fully Valeted; UK Wide Delivery Availa