Land-Rover Range Rover Evoque SD4 Dynamic Lux

Chichester, West Sussex
United Kingdom

Range Rover Evoque 2.2 SD4 Dynamic LUX Pack registered September 2011 finished in Indus Silver with Full Black Perforated Leather Interior with Grey Contrast Stitching and Hexagonal Aluminium Trim, 20 Inch 5 Split Spoke Style 504 Gloss Black Alloy Wheels, Heated Electric Front Seats with Driver Memory, Xenon Headlamps with Signature LED DRLs, Auto Levelling and Cornering, LUX PACK; Powered Tailgate, Fixed Panoramic Roof with Power Blind, HDD Premium Colour Satellite Navigation System, 825W Meridian Surround Sound Audio System with DAB Radio and DVD/CD/MP3 Player, HDD MP3 File Storage, Subwoofer and 16 speakers, 8 Inch High Resolution Dual-view Touchscreen with Wireless Headphones, DTV Tuner, ''Say What You See'' (SWYS) intuitive Voice Control, USB, AUX IN, Bluetooth® Audio and Telephone Connectivity, Surround Camera System with Junction and Kerb View, Blind Spot Monitoring, Keyless Entry, Front and Rear Park Assist, Start/Stop, Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control with Air Filtration and Quality Sensing for Auto Recirculation, Drive Select, Push Button Start, Adaptive Dynamics with Dynamic Mode, Terrain Response®, Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ABS, EPAS, Electronic

  • Ad ID
    8415
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Year
    2011
