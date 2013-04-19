Land-Rover Range Rover Evoque SD4 Dynamic Lux

car description

JUST IN - Land Rover Evoque SD4 Dynamic LUX 2.2L 5 Door 6 Speed Automatic Paddle Shift Registered in July 2012 Finished in Orkney Grey with Blue and Cream Two Tone Sport Perforated Leather Seats, 20 Inch Alloys, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Colour Satellite Navigation, Dual View Touch Screen, DTV Tuner, DAB Radio, Park Assist, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Surround Cameras, Electric Heated Front Seats with Driver Memory, Leather Multifunction Steering Wheel, Meridian Sound System, Bluetooth Phone and Audio Connectivity, CD Player, USB/AUX Input, iPod Connectivity, Wireless Headphones, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Panoramic Roof with Electric Sunblind, Integrated Heated Front Windscreen, Xenon Headlamps with Washers, Hill Decent Control, Traction Control, Terrain Response, Powerfold Door Mirrors, Powered Tailgate, Tow Bar with Single Electric Point, Full Land Rover Service History at 7,931 on 19/04/2013; 22,489 09/06/2014 and 34,714 on 24/08/2015. Finance available on request  subject to status and terms. Ask about our Company Directors Packages. Fully Valeted, UK Wide Delivery Available, Part Exchange Welcome. Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.