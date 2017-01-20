LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 DYNAMIC LUX, PAN ROOF, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, 1 OWNER 2013

£31,950 31950.00GBP
Bull Lane Garage, , Bull Lane, Acton
CO10 0BE,
United Kingdom
THIS TOP OF THE RANGE 4X4 COMES WITH FULL SERVICE HISTORY, 12 MONTHS MOT. HEATED LEATHER SEATS, PAN ROOF, REVERSE CAMERA AND MUCH MORE, CAR IN STOCK 27/01/17, CALL FOR MORE DETAILS, Upgrades - Roof - Fixed Panoramic including Power Blinds, Surround Camera System with Towing Assist, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Powered Electrical Tailgate, 12 months MOT, Full service history, Standard Features - Front and Rear Parking Aid with Rear Camera Parking Aid including Hitching Guidance, Heated Front Seats, Digital Radio (DAB), Intelligent Stop/Start Technology, Cruise Control, Metallic Paint, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, 20in Five Split-Spoke Sparkle Silver Finish Style 6 with Locking Wheel Nuts, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control (HDC), Alarm, Heated Front Windscreen, Grained Leather Seats with Perforated Mid-Section, Push Button Start/Stop, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Bluetooth Phone Connection, Global Opening for All Windows. 5 seats, White, ALL CARS HPI CLEAR, CARS COME WARRANTED UP TO 2 YEARS, LOW FINANCE AVAILABLE ON ALL OUR CARS, EVEN WITHOUT PERFECT CREDIT HISTORY, VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY FOR A PERSONAL SERVICE, 7 DAYS A WEEK!, ALL CARS COME WITH AN RAC WARRANTY AND RAC BREAK DOWN COVER, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, GBP 31,950
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
There are certain things in life that...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...