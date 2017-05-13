loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 DYNAMIC, RED LEATHER, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED MEMORY SEATS 2013

£27,970 27970.00GBP

Bull Lane Garage, , Bull Lane, Acton
CO10 0BE,
United Kingdom

£27,970
CAVENDISH UK (SUFFOLK) ARE PLEASED TO OFFER THIS LOVELY EXAMPLE OF OUR RANGE ROVER EVOQUE DYNAMIC. IT COMES IN A FANTASTIC SPEC LEVEL INCLUDING PANORAMIC ROOF, RED AND BLACK LEATHER HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY, JUST SERVICED AND MOT'D BY OUR OWN GARAGE., Upgrades - Roof - Fixed Panoramic including Power Blinds GBP 790, Privacy Glass GBP 350, Headlamps - Adaptive Xenon HID with LED signature lighting, automatic headlamp levelling and cornering lights GBP 305, Ebony Headlining Colour GBP 250, Next MOT due 02/05/2018, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Red Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - TMC - Dynamic Route Guidance, HDD Premium Navigation System Incl Hard Disk, Rear Parking Aid, Parking Aid-Front, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Digital Radio (DAB), Cruise Control, Voice Control, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Heated Front Seats, Adaptive Dynamic, Audio System - 380 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Hard Disc Drive Audio Server (10CD/DVD Storage and Play), Hill Descent Control (HDC),, Dynamic Grained Leather, Global Opening for All Windows, Electric Drivers Adjustment Including Recline, Height, Memory and Electric Passengers Recline, 20in Alloy Sport Style 6 - Sparkle Silver (Pure), 20in Alloy Sport Style 6 - Sparkle Silver (245/45), 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity. 5 seats, Santorini Black Metallic, ALL CARS HPI CLEAR, CARS COME WARRANTED UP TO 2 YEARS, LOW FINANCE AVAILABLE ON ALL OUR CARS, EVEN WITHOUT PERFECT CREDIT HISTORY, !!!!VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY FOR A PERSONAL SERVICE, 7 DAYS A WEEK!!!!, ALL CARS COME WITH AN RAC WARRANTY AND RAC BREAK DOWN COVER, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, GBP 27,970

  • Ad ID
    9945
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    13/05/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    39000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.179
  • Engine Model
    SD4 DYNAMIC, RED LEATHER, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED MEMORY SEATS
