LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 DYNAMIC, RED LEATHER, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED MEMORY SEATS 2013

CAVENDISH UK (SUFFOLK) ARE PLEASED TO OFFER THIS LOVELY EXAMPLE OF OUR RANGE ROVER EVOQUE DYNAMIC. IT COMES IN A FANTASTIC SPEC LEVEL INCLUDING PANORAMIC ROOF, RED AND BLACK LEATHER HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY, JUST SERVICED AND MOT'D BY OUR OWN GARAGE., Upgrades - Roof - Fixed Panoramic including Power Blinds GBP 790, Privacy Glass GBP 350, Headlamps - Adaptive Xenon HID with LED signature lighting, automatic headlamp levelling and cornering lights GBP 305, Ebony Headlining Colour GBP 250, Next MOT due 02/05/2018, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Red Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - TMC - Dynamic Route Guidance, HDD Premium Navigation System Incl Hard Disk, Rear Parking Aid, Parking Aid-Front, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Digital Radio (DAB), Cruise Control, Voice Control, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Heated Front Seats, Adaptive Dynamic, Audio System - 380 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Hard Disc Drive Audio Server (10CD/DVD Storage and Play), Hill Descent Control (HDC),, Dynamic Grained Leather, Global Opening for All Windows, Electric Drivers Adjustment Including Recline, Height, Memory and Electric Passengers Recline, 20in Alloy Sport Style 6 - Sparkle Silver (Pure), 20in Alloy Sport Style 6 - Sparkle Silver (245/45), 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity. 5 seats, Santorini Black Metallic, ALL CARS HPI CLEAR, CARS COME WARRANTED UP TO 2 YEARS, LOW FINANCE AVAILABLE ON ALL OUR CARS, EVEN WITHOUT PERFECT CREDIT HISTORY, !!!!VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY FOR A PERSONAL SERVICE, 7 DAYS A WEEK!!!!, ALL CARS COME WITH AN RAC WARRANTY AND RAC BREAK DOWN COVER, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, GBP 27,970