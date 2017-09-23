LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 Prestige 5dr Auto

Northampton £19,250 19250.00GBP
Guy Salmon Land Rover Northampton
Northampton, NN39HX, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: SD4 Prestige 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 43000 Engine Size: 2200 Ext Color: Orkney Grey Metallic
19'' 'Style 5' 10-spoke sparkle silver alloy wheels,6-speed automatic transmission,Bi-xenon headlights,Rear view camera,2 Years Approved Land Rover Warranty,Video Presentation Available on Request,Bluetooth telephone connectivity,Heated windscreen,8 way electric driver seat with lumbar support + memory
