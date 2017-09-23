loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 Prestige 5dr Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

Northampton £19,250 19250.00GBP

Guy Salmon Land Rover Northampton
Northampton, NN39HX, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom

£19,250
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: SD4 Prestige 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 43000 Engine Size: 2200 Ext Color: Orkney Grey Metallic

Accessories

19'' 'Style 5' 10-spoke sparkle silver alloy wheels,6-speed automatic transmission,Bi-xenon headlights,Rear view camera,2 Years Approved Land Rover Warranty,Video Presentation Available on Request,Bluetooth telephone connectivity,Heated windscreen,8 way electric driver seat with lumbar support + memory

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    24080
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    43000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2200
  • Engine Model
    2200
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Evoque for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on