LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 PRESTIGE LUX 2011

CAVENDISH UK CAR SALES (SUFFOLK) ARE PLEASED TO OFFER THIS FULLY LOADED LAND ROVER EVOQUE PRESTIGE LUX WITH EVERY EXTRA, COMES WITH LAND ROVER GENUINE REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT + TV, 360 SURROUND CAMERA, SATNAV, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY, Upgrades - Rear Seat entertainment GBP 2,295, Audio System ? 825 Watt Meridian GBP 995, Contrast Panoramic Roof, Narvik Black GBP 960, 8 inch high resolution dual-view Touch-sceen GBP 600, Analogue/digital television GBP 510, Fixed Panoramic Roof including Power Blinds GBP 460, Blind Spot Monitor GBP 450, Premium Metallic paint GBP 445, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System GBP 405, Powered Electrical Tailgate (open and close) GBP 380, Privacy Glass GBP 350, Botanical Aluminium centre console GBP 200, Auto-dimming Interior rear view mirror GBP 155, Next MOT due 13/07/2018, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Standard Features - TMC - Dynamic Route Guidance, HDD Premium Navigation System Incl Hard Disk, Roof - Fixed Panoramic Including Power Blinds, Digital Radio (DAB), Cruise Control, Voice Control, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration and Air Quality Sensing for Automatic Recirculation, Surround Camera System, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, 8in High Resolution Dual-View Touch-Screen (Includes White Fire Headphones x 1), Parking Aid-Front, Heated Front Seats, Park Assist with Towing Assist, Prestige Oxford Leather, 19in Alloy Style 5 - Diamond Turned (235/55), 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Electric Drivers Adjustment Including Recline, Height,Tilt, Memory and Electric Passengers Recline Height, Metallic Paint, Audio System - 825 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Analogue/Digital Television, Global Opening for All Windows, Hill Descent Control (HDC),, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity. 5 seats, Black, ALL CARS HPI CLEAR, CARS COME WARRANTED UP TO 2 YEARS, LOW FINANCE AVAILABLE ON ALL OUR CARS, EVEN WITHOUT PERFECT CREDIT HISTORY !!!!, ALL CARS COME WITH AN RAC WARRANTY AND RAC BREAK DOWN COVER, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, GBP 23,970