LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 PRESTIGE LUX, 9 SPEED, PANORAMIC ROOF, 360 SURROUND CAMERA, PREMIUM IVORY LEATHER, 2014

car description

LOIRE BLUE METALLIC, 50000 MILES, THE AMAZING COLOUR COMBINATION ON THIS RANGE ROVER EVOQUE STANDS OUT FROM ANY OTHERS WE'VE HAD, ITS GOT THE MUST HAVE 9 SPEED GEARBOX, PANORAMIC ROOF, 360 SURROUND CAMERAS, AMAZING PREMIUM IVORY HEATED LEATHER SEATS, FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY, STILL UNDER MANUFACTURES WARRANTY., Upgrades - PREMIUM LEATHER IVORY, PRIVACY GLASS GBP 350, POWERED TAILGATE GBP 380, ROOF - FIXED PANORAMIC INCLUDING POWER BLINDS GBP 790, 360 SURROUND CAMERA SYSTEM GBP 600, PREMIUM METALLIC PAINT GBP 550, ROCKFORD SOUND SYSTEM, 12 months MOT, Last serviced on 12/12/2016, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Beige Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Front and Rear Parking Aid with Rear Camera Parking Aid including Hitching Guidance, Digital Radio (DAB), Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Heated Front Windscreen, Metallic Paint, Bluetooth Phone Connection, Push Button Start/Stop, Oxford Leather Seats, Global Opening for All Windows, Alarm, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control (HDC), 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, 19in Ten-Spoke Sparkle Silver Finish Style 12 with Locking Wheel Nuts. 5 seats, LOIRE BLUE METALLIC, ALL CARS HPI CLEAR, CARS COME WARRANTED UP TO 2 YEARS, LOW FINANCE AVAILABLE ON ALL OUR CARS, EVEN WITHOUT PERFECT CREDIT HISTORY, !!!!VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY FOR A PERSONAL SERVICE, 7 DAYS A WEEK!!!!, ALL CARS COME WITH AN RAC WARRANTY AND RAC BREAK DOWN COVER, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, GBP 27,970