LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 PRESTIGE LUX, HUGE SPEC, PANORAMIC ROOF, SURROUND AND REVERSE CAMERA, 2011

car description

THIS TOP OF THE RANGE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE PRESTIGE LUX COMES WITH A MASSIVE SPEC, THIS MODEL IS SET OFF NICELY WITH THE SIDE STEPS, COMES WITH THE LUX PACK GIVING THE 4X4 LOADS OF NICE EXTRAS INCLUDING THE MUST HAVE PANORAMIC ROOF, FULL MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY,, Upgrades - Lux Pack GBP 4,325, Contrast Panoramic Roof, Indus Silver GBP 960, 8 inch high resolution dual-view Touch-sceen GBP 600, Blind Spot Monitor GBP 450, Privacy Glass GBP 350, Auto-dimming Interior rear view mirror GBP 155, SIDE STEPS GBP 595, Next MOT due 27/04/2018, Last serviced on 27/04/2017, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - TMC - Dynamic Route Guidance, HDD Premium Navigation System Incl Hard Disk, Roof - Fixed Panoramic Including Power Blinds, Digital Radio (DAB), Cruise Control, Voice Control, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration and Air Quality Sensing for Automatic Recirculation, Surround Camera System, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, 8in High Resolution Dual-View Touch-Screen (Includes White Fire Headphones x 1), Parking Aid-Front, Heated Front Seats, Park Assist with Towing Assist, Prestige Oxford Leather, 19in Alloy Style 5 - Diamond Turned (235/55), 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Electric Drivers Adjustment Including Recline, Height,Tilt, Memory and Electric Passengers Recline Height, Metallic Paint, Audio System - 825 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Analogue/Digital Television, Global Opening for All Windows, Hill Descent Control (HDC),, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity. 5 seats, Indus Silver Metallic, ALL CARS HPI CLEAR, CARS COME WARRANTED UP TO 2 YEARS, LOW FINANCE AVAILABLE ON ALL OUR CARS, EVEN WITHOUT PERFECT CREDIT HISTORY, !!!!VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY FOR A PERSONAL SERVICE, 7 DAYS A WEEK!!!!, ALL CARS COME WITH AN RAC WARRANTY AND RAC BREAK DOWN COVER, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, GBP 22,970