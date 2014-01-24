Land-Rover Range Rover Evoque SD4 Prestige Lux

car description

Range Rover Evoque 2.2 SD4 Prestige LUX 5 Door Automatic registered January 2013 finished in Colima Lime with Full Ebony Black Premium Leather interior with Dark Grey Oak Veneer and Brushed Alumnium trim, Panoramic Sunroof with Powerblind, Meridian Surround Sound System, Surround Camera System, Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Park Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, Powered Tailgate, Towbar with Electricity Point, 19 Inch Style 5-10 Spoke Silver Sparkle Alloys, Proximity Mirror Camera, Heated Front Seats with Driver Memory, Heated Front Windscreen, Xenon Headlamps with Daytime Running Lights, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation LUX Pack, Passive Entry with Keyless Go, Passive Suspension, Hill Decent Control, DAB Radio, DTV Tuner with Wireless Headphones, Bluetooth Phone and Media, Powerfold Electric Door Mirrors, Leather Multifunction Steering Wheel, Privacy Glass, Ambience Lighting, Full Land Rover Service History at Listers on 24/01/14 at 9,482 and 19/01/15 at 22,104. Finance available on request - subject to status and terms. Ask about our Company Directors packages. Fully Valeted; UK Wide Delivery Available; Part Exchange Welcome.