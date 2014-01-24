Chichester POA 0GBP
Chichester,
West Sussex
United Kingdom
Range Rover Evoque 2.2 SD4 Prestige LUX 5 Door Automatic registered January 2013 finished in Colima Lime with Full Ebony Black Premium Leather interior with Dark Grey Oak Veneer and Brushed Alumnium trim, Panoramic Sunroof with Powerblind, Meridian Surround Sound System, Surround Camera System, Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Park Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, Powered Tailgate, Towbar with Electricity Point, 19 Inch Style 5-10 Spoke Silver Sparkle Alloys, Proximity Mirror Camera, Heated Front Seats with Driver Memory, Heated Front Windscreen, Xenon Headlamps with Daytime Running Lights, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation LUX Pack, Passive Entry with Keyless Go, Passive Suspension, Hill Decent Control, DAB Radio, DTV Tuner with Wireless Headphones, Bluetooth Phone and Media, Powerfold Electric Door Mirrors, Leather Multifunction Steering Wheel, Privacy Glass, Ambience Lighting, Full Land Rover Service History at Listers on 24/01/14 at 9,482 and 19/01/15 at 22,104. Finance available on request - subject to status and terms. Ask about our Company Directors packages. Fully Valeted; UK Wide Delivery Available; Part Exchange Welcome.
land-rover range-rover evoque sd4 prestige lux black 5-door alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control heated-seats heated-windscreen leather parking-sensor privacy-glass sat-nav sunroof tow-bar xenon 2013 hands-free 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover l405
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
There are certain things in life that...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...