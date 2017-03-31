LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 PRESTIGE LUX, PAN ROOF, FULLY LOADED, FULL SERVICE HISTORY 2011

£23,970 23970.00GBP
Bull Lane Garage, , Bull Lane, Acton
CO10 0BE,
United Kingdom
THIS LOW MILEAGE TOP SPEC RANGE ROVER EVOQUE PRESTIGE LUX COMES FULLY LOADED, IT HAS FULL SERVICE HISTORY, JUST SERVICED AND MOT'D BY OUR GARAGE, GREAT CONDITION, Upgrades - Lux Pack GBP 4,325, Contrast Panoramic Roof, Indus Silver GBP 960, Blind Spot Monitor GBP 450, Privacy Glass GBP 350, Auto-dimming Interior rear view mirror GBP 155, Keyless Entry, Surround Camera System With Towing Assist, Tailgate - Powered Electrical, Next MOT due 29/03/2018, Last serviced on 29/03/2017, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - TMC - Dynamic Route Guidance, HDD Premium Navigation System Incl Hard Disk, Roof - Fixed Panoramic Including Power Blinds, Digital Radio (DAB), Cruise Control, Voice Control, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration and Air Quality Sensing for Automatic Recirculation, Surround Camera System, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, 8in High Resolution Dual-View Touch-Screen (Includes White Fire Headphones x 1), Parking Aid-Front, Heated Front Seats, Park Assist with Towing Assist, Prestige Oxford Leather, 19in Alloy Style 5 - Diamond Turned (235/55), 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Electric Drivers Adjustment Including Recline, Height,Tilt, Memory and Electric Passengers Recline Height, Metallic Paint, Audio System - 825 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Analogue/Digital Television, Global Opening for All Windows, Hill Descent Control (HDC),, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity. 5 seats, Indus Silver Metallic, ALL CARS HPI CLEAR, CARS COME WARRANTED UP TO 2 YEARS, LOW FINANCE AVAILABLE ON ALL OUR CARS, EVEN WITHOUT PERFECT CREDIT HISTORY, !!!!VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY FOR A PERSONAL SERVICE, 7 DAYS A WEEK!!!!, ALL CARS COME WITH AN RAC WARRANTY AND RAC BREAK DOWN COVER, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, GBP 23,970
