LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 PURE 2012

Cambridge £20,500 20500.00GBP

1 Over Road, Longstanton, Cambridge
Cambridge, CB24 3DW, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom

£20,500
car description

Rear Parking Aid, Heated Front Seats, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Digital Radio (DAB), Cruise Control, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Pure Grained Leather, Seat - Electric and Slide Height Drivers Adjustment, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Audio System - 380 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Global Opening for All Windows, Hill Descent Control (HDC),, 18in Alloy Style 2-Sparkle Silver (235/60) with Locking Wheel Nuts, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8208
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    04/02/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    58000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.179
  • Engine Model
    SD4 PURE
