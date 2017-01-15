loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 PURE 2012

£21,995 21995.00GBP

Colchester Avenue, Penylan, Cardiff
CF23 9HP,
United Kingdom

£21,995
car description

Full Specification and Images Coming Soon

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7714
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    15/01/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    27000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.179
  • Engine Model
    SD4 PURE
