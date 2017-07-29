loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 PURE 2013

Workington £18,995 18995.00GBP

Lillyhall, Workington
Workington, CA14 4PA, Cumbria
United Kingdom

£18,995
car description

2013 (63 PLATE) LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 PURE 4X4, 2.2 TURBO DIESEL, (190 bhp) 6 Speed Manual, 5 Door Firenze Red Metallic, 61,283 Miles Full Main Dealer Digital Service History, Just Had Major B Service With Genuine Land Rover Parts, 18" Alloy Wheels, Full Black Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats 3 Settings, Touch Screen DAB Radio With Meridian Sound System, Bluetooth Phone Connectivity, Auxiliary/usb/ipod Ports, Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Privacy Glass, Reversing Sensors, Cruise Control, Front Fogs, Electric Windows Front/Rear, Electric Heated External Mirrors,

Accessories

ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Alloy Wheels AUX Port CD Player Central Locking Colour Coded Cruise Control DAB Radio Driver Airbag Electric Mirrors Electric Rear Windows Electric Windows Front Arm Rest Front Fog Lights Full Service History Heated Door Mirrors Heated Seats Keyless Go Leather Interior Metallic Paint MOT Passenger Airbag Power Assisted Steering Privacy Glass Rear Parking Sensors Remote Locking Six Speed Gearbox Space Saver Spare Wheel Spare Key USB Connection V5 Reg Doc

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15201
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    29/07/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    61283 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.179
  • Engine Model
    SD4 PURE
