LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 PURE 4WD 2012

Plymouth £21,990 21990.00GBP
Unit 'C', Huxley Close, Newnham Industrial Estate, Plympton, Plymouth.
Plymouth, PL7 4JN, Devon
United Kingdom
F1 Automotive are pleased to offer this LAND ROVER Range rover evoque SD4 PURE 4WD finished in White (Auto), 56,000 miles with black leather interior only 1 owner from new. this car comes complete with a full service history.;;Features include Adjustable Steering Wheel, Panoramic Glass Roof, Front, Side, Rear Airbags, Bluetooth Phone Conn, Upgraded Alloys, Isofix System, Electric Mirrors, Air Conditioning, Privacy Glass, Full Electric Pack, CD Player, Leather Interior, Electric Windows, Alarm, Rear Parking Sensors, Full Service History, Climate Control, ABS, Multi Contour Front Seats, Front Arm Rest, Auto Lights, Spoiler, Heated Door Mirrors, Colour Coded, Adaptive Headlights, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Front Fog Lights, Auto Wipers, Traction Control, Ipod / Bluetooth Conn, Cruise Control.;;Only GBP 21,990;;Finance packages to suit your budget.Please ring for any further information
ABS Adaptive Headlights Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Alarm Auto Lights Auto Wipers Bluetooth Phone Conn CD Player Climate Control Colour Coded Cruise Control Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Front Arm Rest Front Fog Lights Front, Side, Rear Airbags Full Electric Pack Full Service History Heated Door Mirrors Ipod / Bluetooth Conn Isofix System Leather Interior Multi Contour Front Seats Multi Function Steering Wheel Panoramic Glass Roof Privacy Glass Rear Parking Sensors Spoiler Traction Control Upgraded Alloys
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Following the success of the Vivaro S...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...
The Rétromobile Salon in February this yea...