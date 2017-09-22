loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 Pure 5dr [Tech Pack]

Get an Insurance Quote

Aylesford £23,750 23750.00GBP

Guy Salmon Land Rover Maidstone
Aylesford, ME207UB, Kent
United Kingdom

£23,750
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: SD4 Pure 5dr [Tech Pack] Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 13659 Engine Size: 2200 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Panoramic Sunroof,Navigation System,Heated Seats,Bluetooth,19'' Alloy Wheels,Rear View Camera

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    23973
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    13659 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2200
  • Engine Model
    2200
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Evoque for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on