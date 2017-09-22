LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 Pure 5dr [Tech Pack]

Aylesford £25,000 25000.00GBP
Guy Salmon Land Rover Maidstone
Aylesford, ME207UB, Kent
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: SD4 Pure 5dr [Tech Pack] Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 23099 Engine Size: 2200 Ext Color: Santorini Black
Navigation System,Folding Mirrors,Heated Seats,Front and Rear Parking Sensors,19'' Alloy Wheels,Panoramic Sunroof
