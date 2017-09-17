loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 Pure 5dr [Tech Pack]

Leicester £23,750 23750.00GBP

Sytner Select Leicester
Leicester, LE40AH, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

£23,750
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: SD4 Pure 5dr [Tech Pack] Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 29700 Engine Size: 2200 Ext Color: Firenze Red Metallic

One owner from new,Full Land Rover service history,Balance of Land Rover warranty,HDD Premium navigation audio server and CD storage,Panoramic glass sunroof/electric blind,Leather - Almond/Espresso,18'' 5 split spoke alloy wheel with sparkle silver finish style 506,Bluetooth telephone connectivity,Heated front seats,8'' touch screen,Front & Rear parking aid,DAB Digital radio,Cruise control,Auto climate control with air filtration,Voice control system,Audio Connectivity System,Push button starter,Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls,Auxiliary Audio Jack / USB connection,Heated windscreen,Interior mood lighting,Power front/rear windows with global close,Sytner Select vehicle

  • Ad ID
    22605
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    29700 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2200
  • Engine Model
    2200
