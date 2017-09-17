LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 Pure 5dr [Tech Pack]

Leicester £23,750 23750.00GBP
Sytner Select Leicester
Leicester, LE40AH, Leicestershire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: SD4 Pure 5dr [Tech Pack] Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 29700 Engine Size: 2200 Ext Color: Firenze Red Metallic
One owner from new,Full Land Rover service history,Balance of Land Rover warranty,HDD Premium navigation audio server and CD storage,Panoramic glass sunroof/electric blind,Leather - Almond/Espresso,18'' 5 split spoke alloy wheel with sparkle silver finish style 506,Bluetooth telephone connectivity,Heated front seats,8'' touch screen,Front & Rear parking aid,DAB Digital radio,Cruise control,Auto climate control with air filtration,Voice control system,Audio Connectivity System,Push button starter,Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls,Auxiliary Audio Jack / USB connection,Heated windscreen,Interior mood lighting,Power front/rear windows with global close,Sytner Select vehicle
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...