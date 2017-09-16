LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 PURE Auto 2013

Plymouth £21,190 21190.00GBP
Unit 'C', Huxley Close, Newnham Industrial Estate, Plympton, Plymouth.
Plymouth, PL7 4JN, Devon
United Kingdom
F1 Automotive are pleased to offer this LAND ROVER Range rover evoque SD4 PURE Auto finished in White with upgrade contrast Black roof (Auto), 54,000 miles with black leather interior only 2 previous owners from new. this car comes complete with a full service history.;;Features include Full Electric Pack, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Auto Lights, Front Arm Rest, Heated Seats, Traction Control, DAB Radio, Front, Side, Rear Airbags, Leather Interior, Aluminium Trim, Four Wheel Drive, Heated Front Screen, Touch Start, Cruise Control, Keyless Go, Alloy Wheels, Folding Rear Seats, Heated Door Mirrors, Tinted Windows, CD Player, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Full Service History, Rear Parking Sensors, Bluetooth Phone Conn, Front Fog Lights, Immobiliser, ABS, Electric Mirrors.;;;Finance packages to suit your budget.Please ring for any further information
ABS Air Conditioning Alloy Wheels Aluminium Trim Auto Lights Bluetooth Phone Conn CD Player Cruise Control DAB Radio Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Folding Rear Seats Four Wheel Drive Front Arm Rest Front Fog Lights Front, Side, Rear Airbags Full Electric Pack Full Service History Heated Door Mirrors Heated Front Screen Heated Seats Immobiliser Keyless Entry Keyless Go Leather Interior Multi Function Steering Wheel Rear Parking Sensors Tinted Windows Touch Start Traction Control
