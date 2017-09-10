loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 PURE AWD 2012

Get an Insurance Quote

Plymouth £21,990 21990.00GBP

Unit 'C', Huxley Close, Newnham Industrial Estate, Plympton, Plymouth.
Plymouth, PL7 4JN, Devon
United Kingdom

£21,990
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

F1 Automotive are pleased to offer this LAND ROVER Range rover evoque SD4 PURE AWD finished in metallic Firenze Red (Auto), 26,000 miles with black leather interior only 1 previous owner from new. this car comes complete with a full service history.;;Features include Elec Folding Mirrors, Full Electric Pack, Paddle Shift, Alarm, Bluetooth Phone Conn, Folding Rear Seats, Isofix System, Traction Control, DAB Radio, Front, Side, Rear Airbags, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, AUX Port, Electric Windows, Immobiliser, Touch Start, Cruise Control, Front Heated Seats, Metallic Paint, ABS, Electric Mirrors, Heated Door Mirrors, Rear Parking Sensors, Central Locking, Front Arm Rest, Leather Interior, USB Connection, Elec Memory Drivers Seat, Full Service History, Privacy Glass, Auto Dip Rear View, CD Player, Four Wheel Drive, Keyless Go, Upgraded Alloys.;;Only GBP 21,990;;Finance packages to suit your budget.Please ring for any further information

Accessories

ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Alarm Auto Dip Rear View AUX Port Bluetooth Phone Conn CD Player Central Locking Cruise Control DAB Radio Elec Folding Mirrors Elec Memory Drivers Seat Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Folding Rear Seats Four Wheel Drive Front Arm Rest Front Heated Seats Front, Side, Rear Airbags Full Electric Pack Full Service History Heated Door Mirrors Immobiliser Isofix System Keyless Go Leather Interior Metallic Paint Multi Function Steering Wheel Paddle Shift Privacy Glass Rear Parking Sensors Touch Start Traction Control Upgraded Alloys USB Connection

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15794
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    10/09/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    26000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.179
  • Engine Model
    SD4 PURE AWD
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Evoque for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on