LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 PURE AWD 2012

car description

F1 Automotive are pleased to offer this LAND ROVER Range rover evoque SD4 PURE AWD finished in metallic Firenze Red (Auto), 26,000 miles with black leather interior only 1 previous owner from new. this car comes complete with a full service history.;;Features include Elec Folding Mirrors, Full Electric Pack, Paddle Shift, Alarm, Bluetooth Phone Conn, Folding Rear Seats, Isofix System, Traction Control, DAB Radio, Front, Side, Rear Airbags, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, AUX Port, Electric Windows, Immobiliser, Touch Start, Cruise Control, Front Heated Seats, Metallic Paint, ABS, Electric Mirrors, Heated Door Mirrors, Rear Parking Sensors, Central Locking, Front Arm Rest, Leather Interior, USB Connection, Elec Memory Drivers Seat, Full Service History, Privacy Glass, Auto Dip Rear View, CD Player, Four Wheel Drive, Keyless Go, Upgraded Alloys.;;Only GBP 21,990;;Finance packages to suit your budget.Please ring for any further information