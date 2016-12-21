loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 PURE COUPE 2012

Rhyl Road, Denbigh
LL16 5TH, Denbighshire
United Kingdom

May 2012 '12' registered Range Rover Evoque SD4 Pure coupe finished in black.;Only 27,850 miles with a full service history.;Non standard specification includes reversing camera, Meridian sound system, electric memory seats and 19" alloy wheels.;**JUST ARRIVED...FULL SPECIFICATION and PHOTOS SOON.**

  • Ad ID
    7488
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    21/12/2016
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    27850 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.179
  • Engine Model
    SD4 PURE COUPE
