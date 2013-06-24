Land-Rover Range Rover Evoque SD4 Pure

car description

Range Rover Evoque Pure SD4 6 Speed Manual 4WD 2.2 Litre Diesel Engine 190PS Registered June 2012 Finished in Fuji White, Ebony Perforated Grained Leather with Satin Brushed Aluminium Trim, Heated Front Seats, Electric Seat Height Adjustment, 18 Inch Style 2 Alloys, Rear Parking Sensors, Halogen Headlamps with Washers and Daytime Running Lights, Bluetooth Phone and Audio, Cruise Control, Start/Stop, 380W Meridian Surround Sound Audio System, 8 Inch High Resolution Touchscreen, Anti Dazzle Mirrors, Leather Multifunction Steering Wheel, Climate Control Automatic with Air Filtration and Air Quality Sensing for Recirculation, Keyless Entry with Push Button Start, Rear Bench Seat (60/40), Rear Seat Centre Armrest, Drive Select, Adaptive Dynamics including Dynamic Mode and Terrain Response®, Electronic Park Brake, Electric Heated Door Mirrors in White, HDC, ABS, EPAS, Hill Start Assist, Voice Control, CD/DVD/MP3 Player, DAB Radio, USB, AUX IN, Alarm and Immobiliser, ISO FIX, Anti Dazzle Rear View Mirror, Ambience Lighting, Full Service History at 11,368 on 24/06/13 and 29,304 on 30/03/15. Finance available on request - subject to status. Ask about our Company Directors packages. Fully Va