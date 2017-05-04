LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 PURE TECH 2012

car description

F1 Automotive are pleased to offer this LAND ROVER Range rover evoque SD4 PURE TECH finished in metallic Firenze Red (Auto), 26,000 miles with full grey leather interior This car also benefits from the addition of Sat Nav,rear entertainment,upgrade alloys and with only 2 previous owners from new, this car comes complete with a full service history.;;Features include Full Electric Pack, Elec Memory Drivers Seat, Privacy Glass, Auto Lights, Isofix System, Front Fog Lights, Colour Coded, Traction Control, Multi Contour Front Seats, Full Service History, Electric Adjustable Seats, Rear Parking Sensors, AUX Port, Keyless Entry, Front Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Upgraded Alloys, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Heated Door Mirrors, Electric Mirrors, Bluetooth Phone Conn, Rear Seat Entertainment, Keyless Go, Front Parking Sensors, DAB Radio, Paddle Shift, ABS, Heated Seats, Electric Windows, CD Player, SatNav, Leather Interior, Front, Side, Rear Airbags, Daytime LED Running Lights, Parktronic, Aluminium Trim, Immobiliser, Four Wheel Drive, Climate Control, Spoiler, Metallic Paint.;;Only GBP 23,990;;Finance packages to suit your budget.Please ring for any further information