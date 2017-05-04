loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 PURE TECH 2012

Plymouth £23,990 23990.00GBP

Unit 'C', Huxley Close, Newnham Industrial Estate, Plympton, Plymouth.
Plymouth, PL7 4JN, Devon
United Kingdom

£23,990
car description

F1 Automotive are pleased to offer this LAND ROVER Range rover evoque SD4 PURE TECH finished in metallic Firenze Red (Auto), 26,000 miles with full grey leather interior This car also benefits from the addition of Sat Nav,rear entertainment,upgrade alloys and with only 2 previous owners from new, this car comes complete with a full service history.;;Features include Full Electric Pack, Elec Memory Drivers Seat, Privacy Glass, Auto Lights, Isofix System, Front Fog Lights, Colour Coded, Traction Control, Multi Contour Front Seats, Full Service History, Electric Adjustable Seats, Rear Parking Sensors, AUX Port, Keyless Entry, Front Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Upgraded Alloys, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Heated Door Mirrors, Electric Mirrors, Bluetooth Phone Conn, Rear Seat Entertainment, Keyless Go, Front Parking Sensors, DAB Radio, Paddle Shift, ABS, Heated Seats, Electric Windows, CD Player, SatNav, Leather Interior, Front, Side, Rear Airbags, Daytime LED Running Lights, Parktronic, Aluminium Trim, Immobiliser, Four Wheel Drive, Climate Control, Spoiler, Metallic Paint.;;Only GBP 23,990;;Finance packages to suit your budget.Please ring for any further information

Accessories

ABS Aluminium Trim Auto Lights AUX Port Bluetooth Phone Conn CD Player Climate Control Colour Coded Cruise Control DAB Radio Daytime LED Running Lights Elec Memory Drivers Seat Electric Adjustable Seats Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Four Wheel Drive Front Fog Lights Front Heated Seats Front Parking Sensors Front, Side, Rear Airbags Full Electric Pack Full Service History Heated Door Mirrors Heated Seats Immobiliser Isofix System Keyless Entry Keyless Go Leather Interior Metallic Paint Multi Contour Front Seats Multi Function Steering Wheel Paddle Shift Parktronic Privacy Glass Rear Parking Sensors Rear Seat Entertainment SatNav Spoiler Traction Control Upgraded Alloys

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9759
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    04/05/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    26000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.179
  • Engine Model
    SD4 PURE TECH
