LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 PURE TECH 2013

Cambridge £23,990 23990.00GBP

1 Over Road, Longstanton, Cambridge
Cambridge, CB24 3DW, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom

£23,990
Roof - Fixed Panoramic Incl Power Blinds, Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - HDD Premium Navigation System, Includes 4x4 Information, TMC-Dynamic Route Guidance, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Front and Rear Parking Aid, Voice Control - Say What You See - Intuitive Voice Control (SWYS), Digital Radio (DAB), Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Audio System - 380 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Hard Disc Drive Audio Server (10CD/DVD Storage and Play), Pure Grained Leather, 18in Alloy Style 2-Sparkle Silver (235/60) with Locking Wheel Nuts, Seat - Electric and Slide Height Drivers Adjustment, Hill Descent Control (HDC),, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Windscreen Heated, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Global Opening for All Windows. 5 seats, Grey

  • Ad ID
    9380
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    09/04/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    42009 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.179
  • Engine Model
    SD4 PURE TECH
