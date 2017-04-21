LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 PURE TECH 2014

£26,795 26795.00GBP
Rhyl Road, Denbigh
LL16 5TH, Denbighshire
United Kingdom
April 2014 '14' Range Rover Evoque SD4 Pure Tech finished in Mauritius blue.;Only 25,400 miles by 1 owner with service history.;Specification includes power steering, power windows and mirrors, heated mirrors, remote central locking, alarm, Meridian 380w sound system, 8" colour touchscreen incorporating satellite navigation, DAB radio, c/d, aux and USB, bluetooth telephone connectivity, bluetooth music streaming, voice activation, multifunction trip computer, climate control, heated front seats, cruise control, automatic headlight and wiper activation, push button start, centre armrest, interior ambient lighting, power operated handbrake, multiple airbags, anti lock brakes, brake assist, electronic brake distribution, dynamic stability control, traction control, trailer stability assist, terrain response, hill decent control, hill start assist, tyre pressure monitor, xenon headlights with wash facility, LED daytime running lights, front and rear parking sensors with audible and visible warnings and colour coded bumpers and mouldings.;Non standard factory options include 19" alloy wheels.;**DUE IN SOON.**
