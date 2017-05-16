LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER Evoque SD4 Pure Tech 2014

car description

Just arrived! A lovely high spec example of a very popular Four Wheel Drive, one owner with Full Service History, Navigation, sold with 6 months warranty, service and MOT, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Intelligent Stop/Start Technology, Cruise Control, Digital Radio (DAB), Rear Parking Aid, Climate Control, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Parking Aid - Front, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Drivers Electric Height Adjustment, 18in Five-Split Spoke Sparkle Silver Finish Style 11 with Locking Wheel Nuts, Grained Leather Seats with Perforated Mid-Section, Push Button Start/Stop, Meridian Sound System (380W) with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Socket and Stereo Auxiliary Input Socket (3.5mm), Metallic Paint, Alarm, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Bluetooth Phone Connection, Global Opening for All Windows, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control (HDC). 5 seats, Metallic Grey, PLEASE RING BEFORE YOUR JOURNEY THANKS, GBP 21,499