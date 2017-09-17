loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 PURE TECH Auto

£24,000

Sussex Used Car St Leonards
TN389QQ, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£24,000
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: SD4 PURE TECH Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 30252 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: GREY

Leather Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Curtain Airbags Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Brake Assistance EBA Electronic Brakeforce Distribution EBD Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front & Rear Electric Windows Bluetooth Preparation Phone Electric Seat Adjustment Heated Front Seats Rear Parking Sensor Headlight Cleaning System CD Radio DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors USB and AUX Steering Column - Adjustable Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Cupholders 12v Socket - Rear Metallic Paint Load Area - Load Rings

  • Ad ID
    22598
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    30252 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
