LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 PURE TECH Auto

£24,000 24000.00GBP
Sussex Used Car St Leonards
TN389QQ, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: SD4 PURE TECH Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 30252 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: GREY
Leather Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Curtain Airbags Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Brake Assistance EBA Electronic Brakeforce Distribution EBD Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front & Rear Electric Windows Bluetooth Preparation Phone Electric Seat Adjustment Heated Front Seats Rear Parking Sensor Headlight Cleaning System CD Radio DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors USB and AUX Steering Column - Adjustable Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Cupholders 12v Socket - Rear Metallic Paint Load Area - Load Rings
