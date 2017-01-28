LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 PURE TECH, FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY, NICE SPEC, 1 OWNER 2012

car description

THIS 1 OWNER, LOVELY CONDITION RANGE ROVER EVOQUE COMES WITH FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY, JUST SERVICED AND MOT'D BY OUR OWN GARAGE, GREAT SPEC, INCLUDING HEATED LEATHER SEATS, SAT NAV, GREAT FINANCE DEALS AVAILABLE ON THIS CAR, Upgrades - TECH Pack GBP 1,900, Metallic paint GBP 550, Parking aid - front GBP 270, Windscreen - rain sensing windscreen wipers GBP 105, Voice Control, Next MOT due 26/01/2018, Last serviced on 26/01/2017, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - HDD Premium Navigation System, Includes 4x4 Information, TMC-Dynamic Route Guidance, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Cruise Control, Front and Rear Parking Aid, Voice Control - Say What You See - Intuitive Voice Control (SWYS), 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Heated Front Seats, Digital Radio (DAB), Windscreen Heated, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Audio System - 380 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Hard Disc Drive Audio Server (10CD/DVD Storage and Play), Hill Descent Control (HDC),, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Global Opening for All Windows, Seat - Electric and Slide Height Drivers Adjustment, 18in Alloy Style 2-Sparkle Silver (235/60) with Locking Wheel Nuts, Pure Grained Leather. 5 seats, Orkney Grey Metallic, ALL CARS HPI CLEAR, CARS COME WARRANTED UP TO 2 YEARS, LOW FINANCE AVAILABLE ON ALL OUR CARS, EVEN WITHOUT PERFECT CREDIT HISTORY, !!!!VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY FOR A PERSONAL SERVICE, 7 DAYS A WEEK!!!!, ALL CARS COME WITH AN RAC WARRANTY AND RAC BREAK DOWN COVER, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, GBP 23,470