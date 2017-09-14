LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Sd4 Pure Tech

Whitstable £18,990 18990.00GBP
Northover Cars Ltd
Whitstable, CT52AY, Kent
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: Sd4 Pure Tech Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 35000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Grey
4x4, Orkney grey metallic, Full black leather, Touch screen SAT NAV, Driver and passenger heated seats, Bluetooth, Black roof, Climate control, 18'' alloy wheels, Xenon headlights, Parking sensors front and rear, Driver and passenger electric seats, One private owner from new, Only 35,000 miles, FULL LAND ROVER MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, 5 stamps in the service book, Just had a major service at Land Rover Portsmouth, 2 keys, 1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT
