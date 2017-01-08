LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 PURE TECH, MASSIVE SPEC, PAN ROOF, FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY, GREAT RARE COLOUR 2013

car description

THIS FANTASTIC LOOKING 1 OWNER 4X4 COMES IN THE MOST DESIRABLE COLOUR MAURITIUS BLUE METALLIC, OVER GBP 2500 OF EXTRAS ADDED TO THIS MODEL,WITH THE MUST HAVE PANORAMIC ROOF, FRONT AND REAR PARKING AID, PRIVACY GLASS, FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY, JUST SERVICED AND MOT'D, Upgrades - Roof - Fixed Panoramic including Power Blinds GBP 790, Premium Metallic paint GBP 550, Privacy Glass GBP 350, Parking aid - front GBP 300, Fog Lamps - Front GBP 205, Windscreen - rain sensing windscreen wipers GBP 105, Next MOT due 06/01/2018, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - HDD Premium Navigation System, Includes 4x4 Information, TMC-Dynamic Route Guidance, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Cruise Control, Digital Radio (DAB), Front and Rear Parking Aid, Heated Front Seats, Voice Control - Say What You See - Intuitive Voice Control (SWYS), 18in Alloy Style 2-Sparkle Silver (235/60) with Locking Wheel Nuts, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Audio System - 380 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Hard Disc Drive Audio Server (10CD/DVD Storage and Play), Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Global Opening for All Windows, Hill Descent Control (HDC),, Pure Grained Leather, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Seat - Electric and Slide Height Drivers Adjustment, Windscreen Heated. 5 seats, Mauritius Blue Metallic, ALL CARS HPI CLEAR, CARS COME WARRANTED UP TO 2 YEARS, LOW FINANCE AVAILABLE ON ALL OUR CARS, EVEN WITHOUT PERFECT CREDIT HISTORY, !!!!VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY FOR A PERSONAL SERVICE, 7 DAYS A WEEK!!!!, ALL CARS COME WITH AN RAC WARRANTY AND RAC BREAK DOWN COVER, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, GBP 27,970