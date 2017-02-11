LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 PURE TECH, PANORAMIC ROOF, GREAT SPEC, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, 1 OWNER 2014

car description

THIS 1 OWNER LUXURY 4X4 COMES IN THE BEST COLOUR METALLIC SANTORINI BLACK, WITH THE MUST HAVE PANORAMIC ROOF, GREAT EXTRAS INCLUDING TINTED GLASS, GREAT CONDITION, GREAT FINANCE DEALS AVAILABLE ON THIS CAR, Upgrades - 19 inch Alloy Wheels with tyres 245/45 ? Sparkle Silver ? ?Style 5? GBP 675, Roof - Fixed Panoramic including Power Blinds GBP 790, Privacy Glass GBP 350, Exterior mirrors - electric adjustment, heated, power-folding, puddle lamps, direction indicators, memory function and auto dipping in reverse gear GBP 340, Fog Lamps - Front GBP 205, Next MOT due 09/02/2018, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Intelligent Stop/Start Technology, Cruise Control, Digital Radio (DAB), Rear Parking Aid, Climate Control, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Parking Aid - Front, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Drivers Electric Height Adjustment, Grained Leather Seats with Perforated Mid-Section, Push Button Start/Stop, Meridian Sound System (380W) with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Socket and Stereo Auxiliary Input Socket (3.5mm), Metallic Paint, Alarm, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Bluetooth Phone Connection, Global Opening for All Windows, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control (HDC). 5 seats, Santorini Black Metallic, ALL CARS HPI CLEAR, CARS COME WARRANTED UP TO 2 YEARS, LOW FINANCE AVAILABLE ON ALL OUR CARS, EVEN WITHOUT PERFECT CREDIT HISTORY, VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY FOR A PERSONAL SERVICE, 7 DAYS A WEEK!, ALL CARS COME WITH AN RAC WARRANTY AND RAC BREAK DOWN COVER, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, GBP 22,970