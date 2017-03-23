loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 SPECIAL EDITION 2013

Sudbury £31,970 31970.00GBP

Unit 5B, Bull Lane Industrial Estate, Acton, Sudbury
Sudbury, CO10 0BD, Suffolk
United Kingdom

£31,970
car description

UKI (Sudbury) Limited are delighted to offer this 2013 (63) Range Rover Evoque Special Edition presented in Santorini Black metallic. This Range Rover Evoque is shown in excellent condition inside and out, it comes with full Land Rover service history and a current MOT until October 2017.;;There is a fantastic specification to this Special Edition Evoque, most of which are standard features due to it being a Special edition, One extra this does have is the Carbon fibre exterior trim. Other features are Fixed panoramic roof, Black leather sports seats with yellow contrast stitching also found on door trim and dash, Gloss Black styling pack, Meridian surround sound system, Satellite navigation, Bluetooth telephone, DAB radio, Heated front seats, Reverse assist camera, Front and Rear parking sensors, Electric operated boot, Electric folding door mirrors, Electric front seats both with memory function, Ambient lighting, Cruise control, Climate control, Bi-Xenon headlights, Front fog lights, Rear roof spoiler, 20" Gloss Black multi spoke alloy wheels, Privacy glass, Automatic lights and wipers.;;All of our vehicles come with the remainder of their manufacturers warranty (where applicable) and are HPI clear, they also come with an M.O.T with no advisories (where applicable) and a standard 3 month warranty with options to upgrade to 2 years, we also have trained valets who are experienced in applying the market leading Williams F1 Ceramic paint protection which we can offer at discounted rates to all of our customers.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9052
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    23/03/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    27500 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.179
  • Engine Model
    SD4 SPECIAL EDITION
