LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SI4 DYNAMIC, FANTASTIC COLOUR COMBINATION, DETACHABLE TOWBAR 2011

THIS TOP OF THE RANGE RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SI4 DYNAMIC LOOKS AMAZING WITH ITS BLACK ROOF, BLACK AND RED HEATED LEATHER SEATS, THIS 4X4 REALLY STANDS OUT FROM THE OTHERS. FULL SERVICE HISTORY, JUST SERVICED AND MOT'D, Upgrades - Metallic paint GBP 550, Privacy Glass GBP 350, Headlamps ? Adaptive Xenon with LED and cornering GBP 300, Auto-dimming Interior rear view mirror GBP 155, Next MOT due 23/02/2018, Last serviced on 23/02/2017, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Red Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - TMC - Dynamic Route Guidance, HDD Premium Navigation System Incl Hard Disk, Adaptive Dynamic, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Heated Front Seats, Voice Control, Cruise Control, Digital Radio (DAB), Rear Parking Aid, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Parking Aid-Front, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Dynamic Grained Leather, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Global Opening for All Windows, 20in Alloy Sport Style 6 - Sparkle Silver (245/45), Electric Drivers Adjustment Including Recline, Height, Memory and Electric Passengers Recline, Hill Descent Control (HDC),, Audio System - 380 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Hard Disc Drive Audio Server (10CD/DVD Storage and Play), Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity. 5 seats, Orkney Grey Metallic, ALL CARS HPI CLEAR, CARS COME WARRANTED UP TO 2 YEARS, LOW FINANCE AVAILABLE ON ALL OUR CARS, EVEN WITHOUT PERFECT CREDIT HISTORY, !!!!VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY FOR A PERSONAL SERVICE, 7 DAYS A WEEK!!!!, ALL CARS COME WITH AN RAC WARRANTY AND RAC BREAK DOWN COVER, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, GBP 23,970