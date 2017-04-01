loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SI4 DYNAMIC

Codmore Hill £26,995 26995.00GBP

Codmore Hill, West Sussex
United Kingdom

£26,995
About this Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SI4 DYNAMIC First registered March 2013 (63 Reg) this one owner Range Rover Evoque SI4 Dynamic is presented in immaculate and eye catching Firenze Red with Ebony Leather and 20 Inch Alloys. The specification includes: Fixed Panoramic Sunroof with Blind, Meridian Sound System with Bluetooth, Magnetic Damping, Rain Sensing Wipers, Heated Powerfold Exterior Mirrors, Drives and Front Passenger Electrically Adjustable Heated Seats with Memory, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Front Washer Jets, Headlamp Powerwash, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera and HDD Navigation System. Land Rover online service records show three Main Dealer Services carried out at Westover Land Rover as follows: 15,476 miles October 2014; 25,932 miles April 2015; 40,000 miles April 2016.

land-rover range-rover evoque si4 dynamic red 1-owner alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control heated-seats heated-windscreen leather sat-nav sunroof hands-free 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover

  • Ad ID
    9214
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Mileage
    50000 mi
