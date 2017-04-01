Codmore Hill £26,995 26995.00GBP
Codmore Hill,
West Sussex
United Kingdom
About this Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SI4 DYNAMIC First registered March 2013 (63 Reg) this one owner Range Rover Evoque SI4 Dynamic is presented in immaculate and eye catching Firenze Red with Ebony Leather and 20 Inch Alloys. The specification includes: Fixed Panoramic Sunroof with Blind, Meridian Sound System with Bluetooth, Magnetic Damping, Rain Sensing Wipers, Heated Powerfold Exterior Mirrors, Drives and Front Passenger Electrically Adjustable Heated Seats with Memory, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Front Washer Jets, Headlamp Powerwash, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera and HDD Navigation System. Land Rover online service records show three Main Dealer Services carried out at Westover Land Rover as follows: 15,476 miles October 2014; 25,932 miles April 2015; 40,000 miles April 2016.
