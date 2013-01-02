Land-Rover Range Rover Evoque Si4 Dynamic LUX

Chichester POA 0GBP
Chichester,
West Sussex
United Kingdom
Range Rover Evoque Si4 2.0 Petrol Dynamic LUX AWD 6 Speed Automatic registered January 2012 finished in Fuji White with Black and Pimento Extended Leather Interior, Dynamic Body Styling Kit with Dynamic Plus Pack and Black Grille, 20 Inch Gloss Black Alloy Wheels, Electric Memory Heated Premium Sports Seats, Panoramic Roof with Powerblind, Powered Tailgate, Surround Cameras with Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Monitor, Park Assist, Powerfold Heated Electric Door Mirrors in Black, Automatic Adaptive Xenon Headlights with Auto High Beam Assist, HDD Satellite Navigation, Meridian Sound System, Dual View Touchscreen with DTV Tuner and Wireless Headphones, DAB Radio, Bluetooth Audio, Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel with Uprated Steering Rack, Heated Front Windscreen, Twin Square Tailpipes, Illuminated Treadplates, Ambience Lighting, Passive Entry with Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Automatic Wipers, Dual Zone Climate Control, Voice Control, Privacy Glass, Hill Decent Control, Full Land Rover Service History at 8,723 on 02/01/13; 15,476 on 13/01/14; 25,201 on 12/01/15. Finance available on request subject to status and terms. Ask about our Company Directors Pac
