LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SI4 DYNAMIC, REAR SEAT DVD ENTERTAINMENT, PANORAMIC ROOF, FULL SERVICE HISTORY 2012

2012 (12) Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 Si4 PETROL auto Dynamic PAN ROOF, 65000 MILES, THIS TOP OF THE RANGE FULLY LOADED PETROL RANGE ROVER EVOQUE COMES WITH A FANTASTIC SPEC INCLUDING PAN ROOF, REAR SEAT DVD ENTERTAINMENT, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, JUST SERVICED AND MOT'D, YOU WONT FIND ANOTHER PETROL ONE WITH THIS SPEC, Upgrades - REAR SEATS ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM GBP 2295, Roof - Fixed Panoramic including Power BlindsGBP 790, Metallic paintGBP 550, Tailgate - Powered Electrical Tailgate (Open and Close)GBP 380, Privacy GlassGBP 350, Spare Wheel - Temporary steel 18" (155/85) ill Tyre Repair SystemGBP 120, Next MOT due 07/03/2018, Last serviced on 07/03/2017, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition New, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - HDD Premium Navigation System Incl Hard Disk, TMC - Dynamic Route Guidance, Voice Control, Rear Parking Aid, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Parking Aid-Front, Adaptive Dynamic, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Digital Radio (DAB), Dynamic Grained Leather, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Hill Descent Control (HDC),, 20in Alloy Sport Style 6 - Sparkle Silver (245/45), Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Audio System - 380 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Hard Disc Drive Audio Server (10CD/DVD Storage and Play), Global Opening for All Windows, 20in Alloy Sport Style 6 - Sparkle Silver (Pure), Electric Drivers Adjustment Including Recline, Height, Memory and Electric Passengers Recline. 5 seats, Indus Silver Metallic, ALL CARS HPI CLEAR, CARS COME WARRANTED UP TO 2 YEARS, LOW FINANCE AVAILABLE ON ALL OUR CARS, EVEN WITHOUT PERFECT CREDIT HISTORY, !!!!VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY FOR A PERSONAL SERVICE, 7 DAYS A WEEK!!!!, ALL CARS COME WITH AN RAC WARRANTY AND RAC BREAK DOWN COVER, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, GBP 25,970