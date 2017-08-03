loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE TD4 HSE DYNAMIC 2016 6300 Auto Diesel Gold

Waltham Cross £42,000 42000.00GBP

ALL VIEWINGS STRICTLEY BY BOOKED APPOINTMENT ONLY
Waltham Cross, EN7, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

£42,000
PREMIUM PAINT-ARUBA METALLIC, EBONY LEATHER WITH HEATED SEATS, XENON HEADLAMPS WITH LED SIGNATURE, REAR VIEW CAMERA, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH WITH AUDIO STREAMING, LAND ROVER WARRANTY, Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 2dr Auto 1 owner, Upgrades - Premium Metallic Paint - Aruba, Metallic Paint, Alloy Wheels - 20in Five Split Spoke Style 508, Land Rover InControl Touch Pro, Sat Nav, Heated, Electric Seats, Electric Folding Mirrors, Rear Parking Camera, Black Styling, Standard Features - CD/DVD. Gold, All Credit/Debit and AMEX Cards Taken, Finance Available, All Viewings By Appointment Only, Warranty

  • Ad ID
    15260
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    03/08/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Gold
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    6300 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    1.999
  • Engine Model
    TD4 HSE DYNAMIC
